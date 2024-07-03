USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Reaches $298,836.94 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $90.58 million and $298,836.94 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,298.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00620790 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81146835 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $297,171.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

