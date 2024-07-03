Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 6,835,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.