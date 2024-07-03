Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.73. 3,879,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.