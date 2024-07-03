Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $194.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $194,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. 1,533,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,419. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
