Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.