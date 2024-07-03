Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 49.0% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F remained flat at $12.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26,829,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,022,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

