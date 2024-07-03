Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.77. 612,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $382.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

