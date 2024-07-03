Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 143,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,865,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $102.41. 854,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.