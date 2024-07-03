Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 7,205 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Valhi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VHI

Valhi Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of 878.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.