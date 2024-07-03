VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after buying an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 357,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. 377,954 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.