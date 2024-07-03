Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

