Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VYM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

