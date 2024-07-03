Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

