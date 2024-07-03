Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 5.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.89. 378,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.