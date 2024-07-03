Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.
NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,751. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
