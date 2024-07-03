Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,751. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.