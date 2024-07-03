Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year High at $320.17

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $320.17 and last traded at $320.07, with a volume of 37194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.