Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 443,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.42. 84,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

