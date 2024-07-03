Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.6% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,118. The stock has a market cap of $457.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

