Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 4,438,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

