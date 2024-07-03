VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Insider Angus Murnaghan Buys 25,000 Shares

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$43,950.00 ($29,300.00).
VEEM Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.
VEEM Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VEEM
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for VEEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.