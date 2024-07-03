VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.45. 362,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $225.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $468,227. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.