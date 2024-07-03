Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Viridium Pacific Group Stock Up 5.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.
Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile
Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.
