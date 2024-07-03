Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock remained flat at $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

