Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $491.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.