Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.23 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00005422 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $91.73 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,212.61 or 1.00004967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.4589016 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $3,106,946.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

