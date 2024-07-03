Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $94.49 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00005602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and $4.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,238.01 or 1.00356095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00077965 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.4589016 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $3,106,946.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

