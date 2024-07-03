Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.92. 439,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.