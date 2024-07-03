W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $79.21 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,690,000 after purchasing an additional 898,027 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $37,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

