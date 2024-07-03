Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $67.54. Approximately 2,017,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,957,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Specifically, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $547.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

