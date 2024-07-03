Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 82.13 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.18).

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

