Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 719,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HCC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.