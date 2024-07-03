Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 53,800 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after buying an additional 275,101 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. 5,755,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

