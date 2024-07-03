Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 48,273 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.27% of SEA worth $82,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

SE traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. 5,763,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,406.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

