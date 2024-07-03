Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 771 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 389.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 2,275,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.