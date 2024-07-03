Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,475 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.23% of AZEK worth $91,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 293,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 1,304,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,042. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.