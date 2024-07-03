Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 63,413 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Exagen were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Exagen

In related news, CEO John Aballi purchased 40,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exagen

Exagen Trading Down 1.7 %

XGN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 18,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.