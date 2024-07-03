Wasatch Advisors LP Takes $8.69 Million Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 534,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.25% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,495. The company has a market cap of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

