Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nLIGHT

In related news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other nLIGHT news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 190,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,153. The firm has a market cap of $515.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.39. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

