Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.51

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$242.51 and last traded at C$242.28, with a volume of 167952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$239.46.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$193.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$229.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$221.06. The company has a market cap of C$62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,388 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

