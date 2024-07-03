Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.29.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO.B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

