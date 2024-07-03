Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

