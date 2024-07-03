Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) fell 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 222,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 102,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of C$36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

