WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $488.30 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $488.30 million and $10.68 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,134,713 coins and its circulating supply is 407,407,468 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

