WFA Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,251 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.57. 82,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

