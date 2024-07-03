WFA Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

WFA Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 121,178 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 261,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 98,564 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

