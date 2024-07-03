WFA Asset Management Corp Has $118,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WFA Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,975 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,056,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $488,375,000 after acquiring an additional 332,173 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.5% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,430,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,373,359. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

