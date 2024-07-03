WFA Asset Management Corp Has $7.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 4.2% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. 91,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.