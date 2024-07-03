Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 168,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 863,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 2.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
