WINkLink Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $89.02 million and $22.61 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000906 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $19,397,011.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

