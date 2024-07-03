Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.